$10m USAID contribution for COVID-19 in Iraq

2020/06/22 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Timely $10 million USAID contribution protects more communities against COVID-19 outbreak The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has committed over US$10 million recently to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Iraq, allowing the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to scale-up its response to the pandemic into three additional governorates.
The funds - pledged under […]
