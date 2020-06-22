ISO certification awarded to Al-Burhan Security

2020/06/22 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Al-Burhan Security (ABS) has introduced quality management processes from day one of its operations to prepare for ISO 18788:2015, ISO 9001:2015 accreditations and also ANSI/ASIS PSC1.
With a focus on quality management systems and processes the ABS Leadership team continues to work hard to further develop quality and operational procedures to ensure compliance with the […]
With a focus on quality management systems and processes the ABS Leadership team continues to work hard to further develop quality and operational procedures to ensure compliance with the […]