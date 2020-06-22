Shamaran Bondholders appoint Advisers

2020/06/22 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
According to Bloomberg Law, a group of bondholders of Shamaran Petroleum has reportedly appointed restructuring specialists Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP to advise on ongoing debt talks.
ShaMaran Petroleum said last week that that it continues to examine alternatives to address a breach of financial covenant and liquidity shortfall, and […]
