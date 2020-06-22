A Turkish soldier killed with PKK

2020/06/22 | 12:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Turkey's Ministry of national Defense announced, that a member of its troops was killed in clashes with members of Kurdistan Worker's Party (PKK) during the "Claw-Tiger" operations area, in Kurdistan Region.

The ministry said in a statement that, "a soldier was injured during clashes that broke out with the terrorists.



He was subsequently transferred to the hospital, but succumbed later to his injury".

Last Wednesday, Turkey launched "Claw-Tiger" operation in Haftanin, in Duhok Governorate, Targeting PKK headquarters.