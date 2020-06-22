Global Survey Reveals Financial Services Professionals are Confident in Job Security but Not the Market

2020/06/22 | 13:18 - Source: Iraq News

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial services professionals are confident in their job security despite being negative about the economic outlook, according to a new survey by global recruiter Selby Jennings.



Over half (57%) of global respondents feel confident in keeping their jobs over the next six months, despite the majority (62%) foreseeing a worsening economy over the next year.The results come from the Selby Jennings Job Confidence Index, which measures confidence in the financial services labor market.



The index reports on professionals’ confidence in the economy, holding or getting a job, their compensation and bonus, and whether the normal push-and-pull factors have changed.



Data is analysed in three regions, USA, Europe and APAC, with global analysis.Key findings include:• The majority (62%) of financial services professionals predict a worsening economy over the next 12 months.

• Half (49%) of financial services professionals are negative or very negative about the current job market.





• Job security remains stable, with over half (57%) of global financial services professionals feeling confident about keeping their jobs over the next six months.





• Half (49%) of financial services professionals are satisfied with their current job.



Despite a negative perception of the job market, one third (33%) are planning to leave their job within six months.

• 2 in 5 financial services professionals say their compensation is likely or highly likely to increase.



However, the majority (70%) say that career progression opportunities, not compensation, would persuade them to seek new employment.



Methodology:The Selby Jennings Job Confidence Index surveyed over 900 experience financial services professionals via an online survey.



The survey ran from March to May 2020.###For media enquiries or interview arrangements, please contact:

