Iraqi minister of foreign affairs informs France the new policy of Baghdad

2020/06/22 | 13:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ the Iraqi minister of foreign affairs, received a phone call from his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who congratulated Hussein for his new position.

Hussein praised France's important role in the fight against ISIS terrorist organization and the support it provided to Iraqi security forces through training and other logistical assistance, calling for continuing to collaborate to end ISIS threats.

Regarding the tensions and interventions in the region, the Iraqi minister stressed that, “other countries must respect Iraq's sovereignty, follow the principle of non-interference and solve problems through dialogue; the new Iraqi policy is based upon these, creating balanced relations with all neighboring countries”.

The minister confirmed that the joint action, between NATO and Iraq, will continue the fight against ISIS.

For his part, Le Drian stressed his country's support for Iraq's sovereignty that helped enhancing the stability in the region and praised the first round of strategic dialogue between Baghdad and Washington; including the agreement to preserve Iraq's sovereignty and the independence of the Iraqi decision.

He also affirmed that, “Iraq should be kept away from any tensions in the region”.

The French minister emphasized the need to support Iraq economically, asking to activate the decisions of Kuwait Reconstruction Conference, confirming that his country would continue to offer support in various fields, especially the reconstruction of the Iraqi economy.