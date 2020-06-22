Four ISIS dens destroyed in Saladin

2020/06/22 | 18:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A security source in Saladin reported, on Monday, that four ISIS targets were destroyed and 10 bombs were removed and detonated, in a security operation in Saladin.

The source, which is an officer in Samarra, told Shafaq News agency that, "the operations resulted in the destruction of four dens containing supplies, explosives, military materials and various equipment, in addition to dismantling, lifting and detonating 10 bombs.



The forces also destroyed a number of tunnels and roads used by terrorist groups".

"The operations will last for several days to arrest all the wanted terrorists and eliminate all sleeper terrorist cells".

On Monday morning, the third phase of "Iraq champions" operation was launched.



The operation aims to secure the areas connecting east of Saladin, western Diyala and southwest of Kirkuk and Samarra.