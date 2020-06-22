Wasit to put a new security plan into action

2020/06/22 | 21:22 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The governor of Wasit, Muhammed Al Mayahi, announced, on Monday, that starting from Wednesday, a new security plan will be put into action .

Al Mayahi office said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that, "the governor of Wasit held a meeting today to discuss the implementation of a tight security plan to protect the people of the province".

The governor pointed that, "the new security plan will be implemented starting from next Wednesday.



This plan includes new preventive Healthcare measures and a series of penalties and fines for noncompliance, in addition to an emergency plan if the situation escalates".

Al-Mayahi praised, "the commitment of citizens to all measures that would save their lives and keep risks from them", urging the others to show more compliance, especially in light of the health conditions that the governorate is going through due to Covid-19".