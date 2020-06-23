Home
Turkish-backed forces continue targeting Arab tribal leaders who cooperate with the SDF
2020/06/23 | 00:34 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- Ibrahim Al-Issa, the Sheikh of Al-Hanadi clan in Tal Abyad was arrested last week by Turkish-backed forces (Photo: Hawar News Agency).
