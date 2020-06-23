Genel Energy appoints new Non-Exec Director

2020/06/23 | 03:48 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Genel Energy has announced the appointment of Canan Ediboğlu as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.
Canan has significant industry, financial, and corporate experience.
She has been a non-executive board member of ING Bank in Turkey since 2010, and Tupraş since 2017.
Canan was formerly non-executive Board member of Aygaz between […]
