Genel Energy appoints new Non-Exec Director

2020/06/23 | 03:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Genel Energy has announced the appointment of Canan Ediboğlu as an Independent Non-Executive Director, with immediate effect.Canan has significant industry, financial, and corporate experience.She has been a non-executive board member of ING Bank in Turkey since 2010, and Tupraş since 2017.Canan was formerly non-executive Board member of Aygaz between […]