Iran: Activities of Resistance Units and MEK supporters nationwide on the eve of June 20th

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Maryam Rajavi: The regime's cover-up and inaction is the reason for the unprecedented spread of Coronavirus in Iran

Iran will be free via Resistance Units and uprising, let’s rise up to overthrow the religious tyranny”— Maryam RajaviPARIS, FRANCE, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryam Rajavi: The regime's cover-up and inaction is the reason for the unprecedented spread of Coronavirus in IranIran will be free via Resistance Units and uprising, let’s rise up to overthrow the religious tyrannyIn recent days, Resistance Units and supporters of the People's Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) in Tehran and other Iranian cities, including Isfahan, Shiraz,

Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh, Shushtar, Hamedan, Karaj, Hashtpar, Takestan, Tabriz, Ahvaz, Qazvin, Masouleh, Andimeshk, Kerman, Yazd, Qom, Qarchak, Jahrom,

Rudsar, Saveh, Doroud, Fasa, Mashhad, Nowshahr, Borujerd, Esfarayen, Bojnurd, Takestan, Neyshabur, Zanjan, and Golpayegan.



They installed banners with pictures and messages of Mrs.



Maryam Rajavi – the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr.



Massoud Rajavi, Leader of the Iranian Resistance, reiterating their determination to rise up and overthrow the anti-human regime.



They also paid tribute to Marjan, the popular resistance artist who passed away in Los Angeles on June 5, 2020, by distributing leaflets and writing graffiti.The slogans include: "Maryam Rajavi: The regime's cover-up and inaction is the reason for the unprecedented spread of Coronavirus in Iran," "The Iranian people and Resistance Units will overthrow the Revolutionary Guards and suppressive Basij,", "Join the Resistance Units, rise up to overthrow the religious dictatorship,” "Iran will be free via Resistance Units and uprising, let’s rise up to overthrow the religious tyranny," "Army of the hungry, onward toward rebellion and uprising, hail to Rajavi,”

"Massoud Rajavi: The clerical regime is on the verge of collapse and cannot do anything to prevent it,” “The protests continue and the only response to dictatorship is regime change," "Down with Khamenei and Rouhani, who is responsible for Coronavirus fatalities Death to the principle of Velayat-e-Faqih, long live the National Liberation Army," "Massoud Rajavi: Contrary to what the regime thinks the lives lost to Coronavirus will not rescue the regime from its downfall, it is the countdown for its downfall," "The brave people of Iran, cry out louder and step up your protests," "Hail to Marjan, the voice of the Iranian women's rebellion against the ruling extremist regime,", and "Marjan's way of life will always be remembered.”Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)

June 19, 2020Shahin GobadiNCRI+33 6 50 11 98 48email us here

The activities of Resistance Units and MEK supporters across the country On the eve of June 20

