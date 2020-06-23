Basra: Iraq's Richest City with Little Water to Drink

2020/06/23 | 14:28 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Azhar Al-Ruabie for Al-Monitor.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Basra, the richest city in Iraq with little water to drink

Iraq's third-largest city, Basra, was once called "Venice of the East" due to the numerous water canals and bridges meandering throughout the entire city.

This description is no longer true, as the Shatt al-Arab ("Stream of the Arabs") and its branches have become polluted with algae, bacteria, chemical toxins, and waste products from humans, hospitals and factory residuals.

