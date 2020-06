2020/06/23 | 14:58 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Hamid Husseini, a member of the Iranian-Iraqi Chamber of Commerce, revealed on Tuesday, a forthcoming visit to Tehran by the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Husseini said in a statement to Fars News Agency that, "The visit is extremely important and would reflect positive effects in terms of political and commercial relations".

No statements were released by the Iraqi or Iranian government on the visit.