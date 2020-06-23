Najaf and Wasit to issue strict measures to control the pandemic

2020/06/23 | 16:02 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The governorates of Najaf and Wasit, on Tuesday, issued a series of decisions to limit the spread of Covid-19.

A security source told Shafaq News agency that, in compliance with the decisions of the Crisis Cell in Najaf governorate, the Emergency Regiments Directorate decided to prevent wedding and funerals.

The regiment also decided to prevent the entry to the old city for those who do not wear medical masks and gloves.

In a similar context, the Crisis Cell in Wasit Governorate issued instructions to implement the comprehensive curfew in the governorate starting from tomorrow, Wednesday.

The Crisis cell stressed that legal measures will be taken against healthcare personnel who use their transport grants outside the official working hours.

The statement, received by Shafaq news agency, spurred the regional committees to assist the Health Department in tracking and locating the suspected cases and providing the required assistance in preventing gathering. The Crises cell exempted, "food stores; groceries; butcheries; salespersons; oil refineries; pharmacies and clinic and bakeries; as well as healthcare and security personnel; policing employees in oil, municipalities and water departments and media personnel".