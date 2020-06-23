Saladin Crisis cell denies rumors about army taking the streets

2020/06/23 | 19:44 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The crisis cell in Saladin denied today, Tuesday, the news about re-imposing the comprehensive curfew, and considered it, "incorrect rumors".

Jamal al-Dulaimi, spokesman for the cell, told Shafaq News agency that, "news about enhancing the restrictions and the army taking to the streets, are incorrect rumors".

Al-Dulaimi emphasized the commitment of the crisis cell in the governorate to the procedures of the federal crisis cell and called for exclusively taking the, "news from the discreet and official sites approved by the governorate administration".

He added, "The administration of the cell in Saladin aims to the safety of the citizens and only it can decide whether to tighten or reduce the measures".

In past two months, Saladin witnessed a leap in Covid-19 case counts.



While the majority of patients was from outside the governorate, quite a few caught the infection from security personnel residing outside Saladin.

According to the statistics, the governorate of Saladin registered more than 160 new active case, a single fatality and more than 30 cases of recovery.