PUK calls for a cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil

2020/06/23 | 20:48 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / An MP of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan attributed today, Tuesday, the tension in the disputed areas to the absence of security coordination between the governments of Baghdad and Kurdistan Region, as well as political and regional interventions.

Jamal Muhammad Shakur told Shafaq News agency that, “ISIS's threat in the Sunni provinces adjacent to Kurdistan, still exists despite security operations.



This is attributed to the poor experience in managing the security file in those areas", calling for, “a complete security coordination between Baghdad and Erbil and recruiting forces from the residents of those areas, to take over the security file, considering their acquaintance to the area's nature and geography".

The common areas between Diyala, Kirkuk and Saladin are still under attack by the terrorists, despite the military operations and activities carried out over the past 14 years.