2020/06/23 | 22:56 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The Minister of foreign affairs, Fouad Hussein, announced in a press statement, received by Shafaq News Agency, that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will visit Washington next month, to continue the strategic dialogue between Iraq and the United States of America.

It is anticipated that Al-Kadhimi will head a high-level delegation to resume the second round of Iraq-US negotiations, which began on June 11th.