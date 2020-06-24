Iraq | UNHCR COVID-19 Update XI | 23 June 2020

2020/06/24 | 05:14 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The COVID-19 situation in Iraq continues to evolve rapidly.The number of individuals who have contracted the virus increased sharply during the past weeks, reaching 34,502 confirmed cases on 23 June throughout the country; double the number of cases in comparison to the last update, with an average of over 1,400 daily positive cases.More than 40 per cent of these cases have been detected in Baghdad Governorate.Likewise, the number of deaths due to the virus has significantly increased as well, with a total of 1,252 to date.

OPERATIONAL CONTEXT

Following the continued increase in the number of infections, the Government of Iraq (GoI) and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have announced an extension of movement restrictions until 1 July.



In central and southern governorates, the curfew is applied from 6PM to 5AM during weekdays and 24H during weekends.



In the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KR-I), movements between governorates are currently forbidden, and within the governorates are strictly limited, including complete lockdown from 10PM to 5AM in Erbil.



In addition, mass gatherings and most public spaces will remain closed countrywide until further notice, and the ban of commercial flights and closure of borders has also been extended until 1 July.



In his latest statement, the Iraqi Minister of Health has warned that the rise in the number of infections indicates that the pandemic is entering its peak phase and that this poses a major strain on the health system.



The GoI further announced that the government plans to open 400-bed hospitals in the most affected provinces as soon as possible.



