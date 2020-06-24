Turkish soldier killed fighting Kurds in Iraq

2020/06/24 | 13:46 - Source: Iraq News

A Turkish soldier died Sunday during clashes with Kurdish rebels in northern Iraq, the defence ministry said.

Turkey launched last week an air and ground offensive dubbed "Operation Claw-Tiger" against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).





A defence ministry statement said the soldier was wounded in clashes with "terrorists in the Operation Claw-Tiger region" and died later in hospital.

It did not say exactly where the fighting occurred.





The death was the second of a Turkish soldier following one on Friday.

Turkish forces frequently conduct operations against PKK hideouts in southeast Turkey and rear bases in Iraq.





The PKK, which has fought an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, is listed as a terrorist organisation by Ankara and its Western allies.

Meanwhile, five civilians have been killed by Turkish air raids in northern Iraq, local officials said Friday, after Baghdad lodged an official protest against the operation.

Iraq demands Turkey 'stop bombardment, withdraw forces' from north

Baghdad (AFP) June 18, 2020

Baghdad on Thursday demanded Ankara immediately halt its assault in northern Iraq, where Turkish special forces and helicopters have been targeting Kurdish rebel hideouts.





Turkey early Wednesday launched a cross-border operation into the mountainous regions of northern Iraq where the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), considered by Ankara to be a "terrorist" group, is thought to be hiding out.





Iraq's foreign ministry summoned the Turkish ambassador on Thursday and handed him a "strongly-worded memo ...



