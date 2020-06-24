Iraqi presidency calls for radical solutions to settle Baghdad-Erbil disputes

2020/06/24 | 14:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, stressed today, Wednesday, the need to cooperate, in order to reach solutions regarding the outstanding issues between Kurdistan region and Baghdad.

Salih explained during his meeting with KRG delegation, headed by deputy prime minister of the region Qubad Talabani, that, “solutions come through serious understanding to achieve the national interest”, stressing the importance of settling the financial issues transparently.

The two parties discussed the political and economic situation, coordinated efforts to defeat the remnants of ISIS and the implications of Covid-19.

Accordingly, the disagreements between Erbil and Baghdad are based on the region's financial skate of the budgets, the benefits of Peshmerga forces and the oil exports, added to The disputed areas mentioned in article 140 in the Constitution.

Kurdistan regional government has repeatedly expressed its willingness to deliver 250,000 barrels of crude oil a day, in exchange for 450 billion Iraqi dinars per month to fund the salaries of employees in the region.