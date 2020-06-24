Erbil: 12 ISIS terrorists killed during a security operation today

2020/06/24 | 14:24 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Iraqi forces launched, on Wednesday, a military operation targeting ISIS sites in Makhmur district, which separates Nineveh and Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region.

A spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that, “Based on the directions of the Commander-in-Chief, and to complete a series of operations we are carrying out, the anti-terrorist forces began, today, Wednesday dawn, striking terrorist strongholds near Makhmur district".

He added, "The forces were able to kill 12 terrorists, in cooperation with the Iraqi and the international coalition aircrafts.



59 air strikes were directed against the caves and burrows where ISIS terrorist gangs are hiding, according to accurate intelligence information ".