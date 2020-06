2020/06/24 | 15:28 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A medical source revealed, on Wednesday, that four fatalities and one case of Covid-19 were registered.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News agency that laboratory tests confirmed the infection of Al-Sulaymaniyah mayor, Awat Muhammad, with Covid-19.

Muhammad, is the second official to contract the virus, after a spokesman for the Health Directorate, Yad Naqshbandi.