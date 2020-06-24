Al-Kadhimi: to enhance relations with Jordan

2020/06/24 | 18:08 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced, on Wednesday, his government’s intention to cooperate with Jordan, to face challenges, especially in the battle against Covid-19.

This came during a meeting between Al-Kadhimi and the Jordanian minister of Foreign affairs, Ayman Al-Safadi, who arrived today to Baghdad on an official visit.

A statement issued by the Iraqi government said that Al-Safadi conveyed to the Prime Minister the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, as well as the greetings of the Jordanian Prime Minister, Omar Razzaz, and expressed his country's full support to Iraq in all fields, emphasizing the importance of strengthening relations between the two countries.

For his part, Al-Kadhimi stressed, during the meeting, "the importance of the Iraqi-Jordanian relations, cooperation between the two countries in economic fields and issues of common concern, which will witness a rapid implementation that paralyzes the size of the challenges facing the two countries, especially during the outbreak of the pandemic and other strategic files".