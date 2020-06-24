Cabinet Ends Double Payments to fmr Detainees at Camp Rafha

2020/06/24 | 21:14 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Iraq's Council of Ministers (Cabinet) has announced details of its decision taken at its regular weekly meeting on 09/06/2020 in relation to the payment of more than one salary and other benefits to former detainees at Camp Rafha.
The decision ends the payment of more than one salary, restricts the payment to heads of household […]
The decision ends the payment of more than one salary, restricts the payment to heads of household […]