Kurdistan confiscates 9 kg of illegal drugs in second major bust this week


2020/06/25 | 02:24 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Security forces display the arrested supect, his vehicle, and illegal drugs found in his possession in Soran, Erbil province, June 24, 2020.

(Photo: KRG)

