Kurdistan confiscates 9 kg of illegal drugs in second major bust this week

2020/06/25 | 02:24 - Source: kurdistan 24



(Photo: KRG) (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Security forces display the arrested supect, his vehicle, and illegal drugs found in his possession in Soran, Erbil province, June 24, 2020.(Photo: KRG)

Sponsored Links