2020/06/25 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- You are invited to help IBBC and World Bank to introduce Iraqi SME's to FREE business training courses WHEN: 29th June, 6pm to 8pm Iraq time Please share this free business training initiative and the course registration with any SME in your network, however small, and encourage them to sign up.Arabic version for sharing with […]