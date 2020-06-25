Siemens Wins 400kV Substation Contract in Iraq

2020/06/25 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Siemens Energy and the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity have signed a contract for the Al Hamudhia substation, which will provide reliable and efficient power supply to the cities of Ramadi, Fallujah, Saqlawyah, Khalediyah and surrounding areas in Al Anbar governorate, North West of Baghdad.
Located about 20 kilometers away from Ramadi city, the turnkey 400- […]
Located about 20 kilometers away from Ramadi city, the turnkey 400- […]