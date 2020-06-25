Iraq's Traditional Crafts at Risk of Vanishing

2020/06/25 | 06:22 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From Al Jazeera.Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Some of Iraq's most traditional craft works are at risk of vanishing, as a nationwide financial crisis hits home-grown industries.

The government hopes prioritising the development of its private sector will help its otherwise oil-dependent economy.

Al Jazeera's Simona Foltyn has this report from Baghdad: