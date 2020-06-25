Masoud Barzani hosts the Iraqi minister of Defense in Erbil

2020/06/25 | 12:46 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, met on Thursday, the Iraqi Minister of Defense, Juma'a Enad Saadon, in Erbil.

According to a statement issued by Barzani's office, both parties discussed the security and political situation in Iraq, the pending files between Baghdad and Erbil and the recent attacks of ISIS on Iraqi cities.

Moreover, Barzani, who is president of Kurdistan Democratic Party, emphasized during the meeting, his support for the Iraqi Prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.