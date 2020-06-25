US and UK support a joint agreement between Erbil and Baghdad

2020/06/25 | 13:18 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The delegation of Kurdistan Regional Government, headed by the Deputy Prime Minister of the region, Qubad Talabani, met on Thursday the ambassadors of the US and UK in Iraq.

A statement issued by the delegation, stated that during the meeting the parties discussed the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, and the latest updates in Iraq.

The ambassadors expressed their support for reaching a common understanding to solve the pending problems between Erbil and the federal capital, especially in the light of Covid-19 outbreak and the increasing risks of ISIS.

It is scheduled for the delegation of KRG to hold its last meeting for this week with the delegation of the Federal Government, in order to reach a comprehensive agreement between Erbil and Baghdad.