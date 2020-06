2020/06/25 | 13:50 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The ministry of national defense in Turkey announced, on Thursday, that five members of PKK were killed by air strikes in Kurdistan.

The ministry said in a statement that, “the bombardment took place in Haftanin region, north of Zakho district of Duhok, as part of "Claw-Tiger" operation that started on June 17, against PKK”.

The operation is the second, after Claw-Eagle, that was launched on June 15.