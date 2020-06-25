Tatar demands non-Iraqi forces to withdraw from Kurdistan

2020/06/25 | 14:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The new Governor of Duhok, Ali Tatar, called on Thursday, non-Iraqi forces to withdraw from Kurdistan Region, in reference to PKK fighters, saying that they must leave with their problems to Turkey.

“Hundreds of villages were evacuated due to the ongoing conflict between Turkey and Kurdistan Workers Party, which negatively affected the lives of citizens in the border areas", emphasizing the need to resort to legal methods in order to deploy Non-Iraqi forces from the region.

Tatar announced that the administration is in the process of launching a program to provide services to the governorate, after consulting with relevant and legal professionals, stressing that he will work with all his parties to enforce the hand of the law and counter the corruption.