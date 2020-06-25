Covid-19: 4 fatalities..including an official in the parliament

2020/06/25 | 16:30 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Three new fatalities were registered among patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in the administration of Garmyan and Kirkuk.In the same context, an official in the Iraqi parliament passed away from the complications of the virus.

A well-informed source told Shafaq News agency that the head of the maintenance department in the Iraqi parliament, Engineer Nabil Khalil Ismail, passed away today, Thursday, from the complications of the virus.

It is noteworthy that many security and military officials and officers, as well as members of the Iraqi parliament, tested positive for Covid-19.