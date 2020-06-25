Erbil to isolate itself for a week

2020/06/25 | 18:06 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Erbil Governorate issued today, Thursday, a warning regarding the movement ban between the provinces of the region and the rest of the Iraqi provinces, as a part of Covid-19 preventive measures.

Erbil Media Department said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency that, "according to the Statement 42, 24/6 2020, issued by the Ministry of Interior of Kurdistan Regional Government, we draw the attention of citizens traveling between the provinces of both Iraq and the region, not to visit Erbil, to strictly implement the measures, until 3/7/2020".

On Thursday, the local government in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, implemented a partial curfew and suspended official working hours for a whole week in the province.