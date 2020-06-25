Turkish fighters attack border areas north of Erbil

2020/06/25 | 19:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / Witnesses reported, on Thursday, that Turkish fighters stroke again border areas in Kurdistan Region.

The witnesses told Shafaq News agency that the Turkish air strikes attacked ​​Soran District, north of Erbil Governorate, adding that no casualties were registered, while fires broke out in the affected areas.

Turkey has intensified its air and artillery bombardment of border areas within Kurdistan Region, since the beginning of this week.



Ankara says it is targeting the PKK militants.

The bombing sparked condemnation of Kurdistan Regional Government, which demanded the PKK fighters to withdraw from the region to avoid tensions.