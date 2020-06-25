Covid-19: A complete lockdown in Najaf

2020/06/25 | 19:10 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / On Thursday, the Crisis Cell in Najaf Province issued several decisions to limit the spread of Covid-19 in the province.

A source in the cell told Shafaq News agency that it was decided to impose a one-week-curfew starting from Saturday, in response to the increasing infection and fatality rates of the virus.



The source added that, "Exceptions are made for bakeries, markets and groceries".

The governorates of Karbala, Dhi Qar, Al-Diwaniyah and Babel imposed a comprehensive curfew this week to contain the outbreak.

Iraq has reported increasing infection and fatality rates from Covid-19 in recent weeks, amid fears of a healthcare system collapse.

On Thursday, Iraq hits a new peak today, with 2437 cases and 107 fatalities, raising the total number of cases and fatalities to 39139 and 1437 respectively.