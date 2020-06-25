Seven victims in a bombing in Al-Sulaymaniyah

2020/06/25 | 22:54 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A local source reported, on Thursday, that 7 people were killed and wounded due to an unknown airstrike that targeted a car boarded by a member of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The director of the Gapilon district, Kamran Abdullah, told Shafaq News agency that an aerial bombardment from an unidentified aircraft targeted a car that boarded by a member of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the district of Gapilon, which is affiliated to Maw district in Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate.

Abdullah said that the bombardment resulted in killing a member of the PKK, in addition to injuring 6 other people who were close to the car.

The director of the Gapilon district added that the wounded, including two children, were tourists.

Turkey is likely to be behind the attack, as it recently intensified its aerial and artillery shelling of border areas within Kurdistan Region, since the beginning of this week.



Ankara says it is targeting the PKK militants.

The bombing sparked condemnation of Kurdistan Regional Government, which demanded the PKK fighters to withdraw from the region to avoid tensions.