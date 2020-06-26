dnata Recognised for Safety Standards in Erbil

2020/06/26 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) awarded dnata the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) Registration in Iraq, following the successful completion of a comprehensive audit of the company and its ground-handling operations at Erbil International Airport (EBL).
Tom Alwyn-Jones, General Manager of dnata Erbil, said: "We are thrilled to mark […]
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) awarded dnata the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) Registration in Iraq, following the successful completion of a comprehensive audit of the company and its ground-handling operations at Erbil International Airport (EBL).
Tom Alwyn-Jones, General Manager of dnata Erbil, said: "We are thrilled to mark […]