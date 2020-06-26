Large explosion near a military base in Tehran

2020/06/26 | 10:04 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ Amir Abdi, A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of Iran, revealed to “FARS” news agency that, “the huge explosion occurred at a gas storage facility in the Parchin site, east Tehran, and not at a military base”."The fire was controlled, and no casualties were registered".
Abdi said.He added, “Western security services believe Tehran has conducted tests related to nuclear bomb, which Iran denies".Meanwhile, Hamid Reza Kudarzi, assistant of security affairs in Tehran municipality, said, "We are looking to use military forces to investigate the cause of the explosion," according to the Iranian ISNA news agency
Abdi said.He added, “Western security services believe Tehran has conducted tests related to nuclear bomb, which Iran denies".Meanwhile, Hamid Reza Kudarzi, assistant of security affairs in Tehran municipality, said, "We are looking to use military forces to investigate the cause of the explosion," according to the Iranian ISNA news agency