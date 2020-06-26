USA registered the highest one- day infections in Covid-19

2020/06/26 | 11:40 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq news/ The U.S registered the highest daily case count of Covid-19, with nearly 40 thousand new cases, on Thursday.According to Reuters.

“U.S.



Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated the number of US citizens who caught the virus with more 20 million; 10 times the official statistics.So far, more than 120 thousand fatalities were registered in USA since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.