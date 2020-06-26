5 ISIS terrorists killed between Diyala and Saladin

2020/06/26 | 12:12 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq agency/ Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi media official in Diyala, Sadiq al-Husseini, told Shafaq News agency today, Friday, that, " Al-Hashd, in cooperation with the police forces, carried out full clearing operations across Diyala and Saladin, during which 5 ISIS terrorists were killed, and 5 dens were destroyed”.The Security forces and Al-Hashd, ended earlier, the third phase of “Iraq Heroes" operation on the borders of Diyala, Kirkuk and Saladin, killing dozens of ISIS terrorists and destroying multiple dens, as well as dismantling hundreds of bombs.