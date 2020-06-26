New details about “Kata'ib Hezbollah

2020/06/26 | 13:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News /An Iraqi security source revealed, on Friday, details of what followed a raid by Iraqi Counter Terrorism to “Kata'ib Hezbollah" headquarter at Baghdad.

"After the detainees were handed over to the joint operations command, Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi and Hezbollah brigades went to the Green Zone and entered the old of counter-terrorism headquarters without friction, after verbal clashes with the guards," the source, who preferred to remain anonymous, said to Shafaq news agency.The source which is an Iraqi officer added, "After negotiations led by Abu Zainab al-Lami, head of Al-Hashd Central Security, the detainees were received, and they are currently in Al-Hashd Directorate of Security east of Baghdad, awaiting the decision of the investigative judge," .