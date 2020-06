2020/06/26 | 18:36 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ An official medical source at Kurdistan Ministry of health said today, Friday, that 12 Covid-19 fatalities were registered in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health in Kurdistan Regional Government registered 16 fatalities and 195 new cases of Covid-19, in 24 hours.