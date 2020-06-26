Home
Political
Security
Business
Sport
Misc
World
Newspaper
Opinions
Constitution
Iraqi laws
Web Directory
Arabic
Kurdish
Turkey, PKK confrontation continues in Duhok, as PKK affiliate claims casualties in airstrike on Sulaimani resort
2020/06/26 | 19:52 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay |
Iraq News Now
)- The site of the June 25 Turkish bombing of the Kuna Masi resort in the Kurdistan Region's Sulaimani province.
(Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links
Privacy
|
Contact
|
Who us
|
Jobs
© 2019 The First and biggest Aggregator news from Iraq