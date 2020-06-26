Demonstrations denouncing the Turkish attacks in Al-Sulaymaniyah

2020/06/26 | 20:12 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The citizens stormed today, Friday, the streets of Al-Sulaymaniyah, denouncing the military operations launched by the Turkish army in Kurdistan Region.

With the support of civil organizations, citizens organized demonstrations against the bombardments that targeted Kani Masi village in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, and the air strikes that targeted different areas in Kurdistan Region, resulting in several causalities.

The protestors demanded the international community to take a stand against the recurrent Turkish attacks on Kurdistan.

On June 17th, Turkey launched Operation "Claw-Tiger" against PKK fighters in Kurdistan Region.