24 ISIS terrorists killed in airstrikes north of Saladin

2020/06/26 | 21:16 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The Iraqi special operations forces announced today, Friday, that 24 terrorists were killed in airstrikes, north of Saladin Governorate.

In a statement received by Shafaq News agency, the forces said, "special operations were carried out in the past two days, in Khanuka Mountains area, during which 24 terrorists were killed".

"This came after the Iraqi air force and the international coalition's airstrikes, resulted in the destruction of caves and tunnels where ISIS remnants were hiding", the statement added.