UAE Sends Medical Aid to Iraq to Fight COVID-19

2020/06/27 | 04:18 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The UAE has sent an aid plane carrying 10.5 metric tons of medical supplies to Iraq to bolster the country's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
This aid will assist approximately 10,500 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.
Commenting on the aid delivery, Mohamad Saleh Altenaiji, Charge d'affaires of the UAE […]
