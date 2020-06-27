An agreement between Al-Khadimi and Al-Maliki

2020/06/27 | 18:04 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / A source in the State of law coalition headed by Nouri Al-Maliki revealed, Saturday, a "political agreement" to assign a MP from the coalition as the head of the national security committee.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that, "There is a political agreement with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Khadimi to appoint the Member of the parliamentary security and defense committee MP Ali Jabar Al Ghanimi to head the NSC".

For its part, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is, “seeking further changes in administrative and security positions”, he said during a meeting with a group of journalists.