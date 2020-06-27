Covid-19: 22 recoveries today in Erbil


2020/06/27 | 20:12 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Directorate of Health in Erbil, the capital Kurdistan Region, announced, on Saturday, that 22 Covid-19 patients has achieved full recovery.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the director of Erbil health directorate, diluvan Muhammed, said that 22 patients will be discharged home today after their follow up tests for Covid-19 came negative.

Muhammad added that the total number of recovery cases, since the beginning to the outbreak, has increased to 689 in Erbil.

