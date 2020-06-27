Kurdistan: 18 fatalities and 348 new cases of Covid-19


2020/06/27 | 20:12 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / The Ministry of Health in Kurdistan announced, on Saturday, that 18 fatalities and 348 new cases of Covid-19 were registered today in the whole region.

